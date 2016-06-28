RNC still in need of volunteers in Cleveland

The Republican National Convention is just weeks away in Cleveland but volunteers are still needed for the huge event.

The Host Committee is a nonprofit corporation that is not affiliated with any political party and they are looking for volunteers. There are a variety of volunteer roles available including airport greeters, hotel greeters, transportation greeters and way finders. Volunteers are responsible for answering visitors’ questions about Cleveland, giving advice on where to visit and what to do, and distributing Host Committee information during Convention Week. There are no volunteer opportunities offered inside the The Q.

A few volunteers showed up at the Parma/Snow Library Auditorium on Tuesday to get some training ahead of the event.

"It's a mandatory session that our volunteers must go through to understand a little bit more about the role they'll be playing to welcome visitors here, whether they're at airports or in hotels," said Jennifer Kramer, spokeswoman for the 2016 RNC Host Committee. "We want to give them a little more information about Cleveland so they can recommend to those people that will be here."

