Brunswick City Council terminates City Manager's contract

Brunswick City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate the employment contract of City Manager Anthony Bales.

Bales was immediately placed on a three day, paid administrative leave and Police Chief Carl DeForest was appointed as the Acting City Manager until further notice.

The action was taken immediately following an Executive Session of the Committee of the Whole on Monday, June 27.

Bales termination takes effect August 11, 2016.

