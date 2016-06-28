Rolling Acres Mall will likely be demolished

The city of Akron now owns Rolling Acres Mall.

There were no bids last week for the property, which was on the auction block for the second and final sheriff's sale. The deed transfer clears all back taxes owned on the mall.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said the city will most likely demolish the building.

There has been some developer interest in the property, but no formal presentations have been given or scheduled.

