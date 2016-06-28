Area teens missing after walking away from residential treatment facility

Police are searching for two teens who ran away from a Residential Treatment Facility in East Cleveland, and the mother of one of the girls is asking for help.

Lyric Watters, 15, somehow walked away from the Carrington Youth Academy on Noble Road this past Saturday along with a teen girl from Toledo.

She hasn't been seen since.

Watters’ mother, along with a judge, placed her in the residential treatment facility after she was suffering from depression and attempted to run away. She was in the facility for 60 days and had been doing well -- another 30 and she would have been back home.

Watters was last seen on Noble Road around 5 p.m. Saturday wearing a white T-shirt with blue and black writing, blue jeans, and flip flops.

“Lyric, honey, wherever you are, you know how much I love you. You know your little brother is missing you very much,” said the girl’s mother, Tiffany Pendleton. “What this is doing to your family -- you’ve got to find a way to come home. This is not the answer.”

The treatment facility could not be reached for comment.

The Academy’s mission is to deliver world class care and advocacy for at risk youth through academic, vocational, recreational, and clinical services based on a comprehensive assessment of the child and family need, according to its website.

An East Cleveland Municipal Court judge serves as one of the Academy’s four advisory board members.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.