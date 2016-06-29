Windians: Kluber, Indians beat Braves for 11th straight win

By CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Carlos Santana hit a tie-breaking single in Cleveland's three-run ninth inning, Corey Kluber allowed only three hits in eight innings and the Indians beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Tuesday night for their 11th straight win.

Slideshow: Indians win 11th straight games

The winning streak is Cleveland's longest in 34 years.

The @Indians improve to 20-6 in June. It's their most wins in calendar month since going 21-6 in Sept. 2013 pic.twitter.com/P2pmAIZ2ph — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 29, 2016

Arodys Vizcaino (1-3) walked Tyler Naquin to open the ninth and then walked Juan Uribe on four pitches. With pinch-runner Rajai Davis at first base, pinch-hitter Michael Martinez struck out.

Vizcaino was in danger of issuing another walk when Santana lined a 3-1 pitch to right field, driving in Naquin from second base.

Braves shortstop Erick Aybar mishandled Francisco Lindor's grounder for an error, allowing Davis to score. Jose Ramirez added a run-scoring single up the middle.

Kluber (8-7), coming off a shutout of Tampa Bay, didn't allow a hit through five innings. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

#RollTribe is trending on social media.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.