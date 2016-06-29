Teen missing from residential treatment facility returns safely

Police are searching for two teens who ran away from a Residential Treatment Facility in East Cleveland, and the mother of one of the girls is asking for help.

Police are searching for two teens who ran away from a Residential Treatment Facility in East Cleveland, and the mother of one of the girls is asking for help.

One of two teen who went missing over the weekend is back at an East Cleveland facility.

Lyric Watters, 15, somehow walked away from the Carrington Youth Academy on Noble Road this past Saturday along with an unnamed teen girl.

Lyric returned Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Watters’ mother, along with a judge, placed her in the residential treatment facility after she was suffering from depression and attempted to run away. She was in the facility for 60 days and had been doing well -- another 30 and she would have been back home.

The other teen remains missing. She's from the Toledo area.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.