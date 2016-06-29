Report: LeBron James opts out of contract

A king has to defend his kingdom, after all.

LeBron James opted out his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night, according to his agent in an article on ESPN.com.

James was expected to opt out of his two-year deal for $24M and become a free agent. Free agency opens July 1.

The NBA World Champion and three-time Finals MVP confirmed last week he was returning to Cleveland. A king has to defend his kingdom, after all.

This is expected to be just a business move to maximize his contract. The NBA salary cap is going up, James will most likely look for a max contract that could be worth close to $30M a season, and he may now be looking to sign long term.

