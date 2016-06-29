Report: LeBron James opts out of contract - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: LeBron James opts out of contract

LeBron James celebrates during championship parade. (Source: WOIO) LeBron James celebrates during championship parade. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James opted out his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night, according to his agent in an article on ESPN.com.

James was expected to opt out of his two-year deal for $24M and become a free agent. Free agency opens July 1. 

The NBA World Champion and three-time Finals MVP confirmed last week he was returning to Cleveland. A king has to defend his kingdom, after all.

This is expected to be just a business move to maximize his contract. The NBA salary cap is going up, James will most likely look for a max contract that could be worth close to $30M a season, and he may now be looking to sign long term.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly