Cleveland approves revised regulations for RNC

The city of Cleveland Board of Controls approved revised regulations regarding protesters for the Republican National Convention.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the city about the restrictions.

A judge sided with the ACLU, and said the city was being too broad with its restrictions. The judge said it was unconstitutional to tell free citizens where they can protest, where they can set up and where they can spread their message.

The ACLU and the city of Cleveland worked out a settlement.

The settlement includes extending the marching route hundreds of feet closer to Progressive Field.

The times have also been changed for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by a half hour. Parades can start 8:30 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. and can conclude at 1:30 p.m. instead of 1 p.m.

Monday hours will not be adjusted.

The parade times will be 50 minutes, but there will be some leeway on that time.

"If a parade is not completed through a parade route, by the time that hour is finished we will continue to allow them to process until they complete the parade," according to the city.

As for the homeless, they will be considered residents within the event zone.

"With respect to prohibited items, it doesn't affect people who reside in the event zone using the item within their home," according to the city.

The ACLU called the agreement a significant improvement.

MAP| Parade Route Before and After Lawsuit

MAP| Official Speakers Platform

MAP| Official Stationary Vending Zones

MAP| Officials Mobile vending Route

“Given the limited time before the convention arrives in Cleveland, this settlement is a significant improvement from what the city had previously offered,” said Christine Link, executive director for the ACLU of Ohio. “Both the city and the courts recognized that these rules needed to be changed. This is an important victory for everyone who wants to take an active role in the decisions that affect their lives.”

The convention runs from July 18-21.

During the meeting, the board approved increasing a $1.5M fee to $9.5M to pay its selected security consultant to obtain insurance for the convention.

The policy will include protecting city officials, property and law enforcement.

MORE FROM CLEVELAND19.COM

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.