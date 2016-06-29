Papa John's delivery driver shot, robbed

A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed around midnight Wednesday in Cleveland, police said.

The 26-year-old Papa John's employee said two men approached him in the 16500 block of Biltmore Avenue, asked if he had the pizza, punched him in the face, shot him in the thigh and robbed him.

The victim returned to the pizza shop and was taken by a Shaker Heights ambulance to University Hospitals for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

