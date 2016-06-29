15-year-old re-arrested in downtown shooting after Cavs parade - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

15-year-old re-arrested in downtown shooting after Cavs parade

Police activity in downtown Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Police activity in downtown Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
Shooting in downtown Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Shooting in downtown Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
Downtown Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Downtown Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police have arrested a 15-year-old again in the downtown shooting that happened after the Cavs championship parade on June 22. 

 A 13-year-old girl was shot in both of her thighs near Ontario Street and Euclid Avenue. Police said a man carried the teenage girl to officers, who called EMS. Officers applied tourniquets to both legs before she was transported to MetroHealth for treatment.  

A 15-year-old was arrested and was in possession of a handgun. He was not immediately identified by witnesses as the shooter. He was placed in the custody of his grandmother. 

Detectives issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday. He's back in police custody. No charges have been filed. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly