15-year-old re-arrested in downtown shooting after Cavs parade

The teen has not been charged in the shooting.

Cleveland police have arrested a 15-year-old again in the downtown shooting that happened after the Cavs championship parade on June 22.

A 13-year-old girl was shot in both of her thighs near Ontario Street and Euclid Avenue. Police said a man carried the teenage girl to officers, who called EMS. Officers applied tourniquets to both legs before she was transported to MetroHealth for treatment.

A 15-year-old was arrested and was in possession of a handgun. He was not immediately identified by witnesses as the shooter. He was placed in the custody of his grandmother.

Detectives issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday. He's back in police custody. No charges have been filed.

