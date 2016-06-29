Rape kit testing marks major milestone in Cuyahoga County

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and others are celebrating a major milestone in northeast Ohio Wednesday.

Work within the Cuyahoga County Sexual Assault Kit Task Force has led to its 500th indictment.

A statewide initiative resulted in the testing of about 9,500 previously untested rape kits submitted by law enforcement agencies from around Ohio.

The kits collect evidence from the body and clothing of a victim of rape or sexual assault. DNA extracted is typically checked for matches on a DNA database of convicted criminals.

In addition to AG DeWine, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and County Council Public Safety and Justice Affairs Committee Chair Michael Gallagher was also be on hand.

