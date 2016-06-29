Coast Guard release RNC restrictions

The Coast Guard is establishing temporary security zones and safety zones for navigable waters within the Cleveland Harbor during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

2016 RNC

The Republican National Convention and related activities will be held at Quicken Loans Arena and other venues from July 17, 2016 through July 22, 2016.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated the 2016 Republican National Convention as a National Special Security Event (NSSE). The security zones are necessary to protect convention delegates, official parties, dignitaries, the public and surrounding waterways from terrorist acts, sabotage or other subversive acts, accidents, or other causes of a similar nature.

Entry of vessels or persons into this zone is prohibited unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port Buffalo or a designated representative.

Zones 1-4: will be enforced intermittently from 8 a.m. July 15, 2016 through 11:59 p.m. July 22, 2016

Zone 2: Encompasses all waters of Cleveland Harbor (near the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum)

Zone 3: Encompasses all waters of Cleveland Harbor (from about 2,000 feet southwest of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame throughout the Cuyahoga river)

Zone 4: Encompasses all waters of the Cuyahoga River starting near the Carter Road Bridge

Zone 5: Voluntary First Amendment Safety Zone: Encompasses all waters of Lake Erie, Cleveland Harbor; Cleveland, OH - (in the west basin)

(Zone 5 will be enforced from 2 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on July 17, 2016)

Zone 6: Voluntary First Amendment Safety Zone: Encompasses all waters of Lake Erie, Cleveland Harbor; Cleveland, OH near Whiskey Island Marina)

(Zone 6 will be enforced from 9 a.m. on July 17, 2016 through 8 p.m. on July 21, 2016)

