Troopers stop speeding truck carrying $600,000 worth of cocaine

6 kilos of heroin and a half pound of cocaine. (Source: Ohio Highway Patrol)

Two men are facing drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized six kilos of heroin and a half pound of cocaine, worth approximately $600,000 following a traffic stop in Summit County.

Troopers stopped a 2016 Lincoln Navigator, with Michigan registration, for speeding on I-76, around 1 p.m., last Friday.

Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine revealed the drugs.

The driver, Roberto Campas, 28, of Canton, Ohio, and passenger, Ernesto Medina, 32, of Bell, Calf., were locked in the Summit County Jail and charged with possession of heroin and cocaine and, aggravated trafficking in drugs.

If convicted, each could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.