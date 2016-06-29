Hundreds of volunteers join forces to 'Build a playground'

More than 200 Morgan Stanley volunteers began work on a new playground in Griot Village Wednesday, as part of the Morgan Stanley’s Healthy Cities initiative.

The design for the new playground is based on children’s drawings created at a special design event in May.

Launched in June 2015, Healthy Cities initiative in Cleveland reinforces Morgan Stanley’s global commitment to improving children’s health in communities where we work and live.

Since its inception, the initiative has delivered over 440,000 healthy meals; over 900 health screenings; regular fitness and play programs for over 2,000 kids and safe play spaces for 500 children.

