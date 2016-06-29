JR Smith finally puts a shirt back on for PGA Tour

We witnessed the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Championship and ever since that night, JR Smith has been shirtless.

Well it seems like the NBA Champ listened to the President and put on a shirt for the PGA Tour. He is pictured with Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson and his shirt.

The team was invited to the White House.

Hopefully he will have a shirt on, but with the new JR Smith shirtless shirt in stores he might decide to put that on.

