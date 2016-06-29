Willoughby police: Man punches Uber driver in face, rolls down hill

An Uber driver was punched in the face while picking up two female customers in downtown Willoughby this week, according to authorities.

Police said the driver exited his car when the two women began fighting, at which point he was attacked by a 21-year-old man. The offender is accused of kicking the car and striking the driver in the face.

The offender fled but was arrested a short time later after he rolled down the Todd Field Hill into a parking lot where officers were waiting.

He was charged with assault and criminal damage.

