RNC prompts upgrade for Cleveland landmark

A Cleveland landmark is getting an upgrade ahead of the Republican National Convention in July.

Grays Armory has been a landmark in Cleveland for more than a century. Chairman Rob Frost said the Republican Party of Cuyahoga County has invested thousands of dollars into the museum so it could be used as a convention hospitality site.

Frost said the museum’s location is the prime reason his group chose Grays as its gathering place for the week of the convention -- it stands blocks away from The Q, which will serve as the RNC hub.

“This is a Cleveland Institution, the museum here honoring the veterans of the Grays militia. We needed to set up shop nearby where we could welcome everyone to come in and be part of the convention experience, but also be close enough to bring the political stars and celebrities,” said Frost.

Frost also said that after 123 years, the building was in need of a few renovations.

“We’ve invested a quarter of a million dollars with Grays. Our investment with this, together with the Cleveland Foundation and others, got this facility ready for the convention, (and) gets the museum ready for the future,” he said.

The investment will pay for the building’s first air conditioning system, make it handicap accessible, and upgrade the electricity -- all necessary improvements for what Frost calls a growing party that’s expected to draw thousands of people to the Armory during the RNC.

"We’ve got 50,000 more Republicans in Cuyahoga County as we sit here today than we did when 2016 started. In total, we’re going to have 5,000 to 6,000 people,” Frost said.

The Republican Party of Cuyahoga County plans to bring in the Marshall Tucker Band, Jim Brickman, and a country music star that is yet to be named during convention week.

