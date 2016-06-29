City of Cleveland quintuples insurance for RNC

The city of Cleveland has increased its insurance for the RNC for up to $50 million. (Source: WOIO)

The city had previously approved insurance for nearly $10 million.

The insurance coverage was recommended by AON Risk Services Northeast, which touts itself as the leading global provider of risk management, insurance, and reinsurance brokerage.

Officials say the city will pay AON Risk Services Northeast a $1.5 million brokerage fee to obtain the insurance policy. It will then file to get reimbursed by the federal government through a $50 million security grant. The city has to file for reimbursement by the end of 2016.

The insurance will cover general liability insurance, including any interactions during the RNC with city employees that could result in a lawsuit, according to city spokesman Daniel Ball. This does not just include police officers, it includes all city employees. It covers professional liability insurance, which includes specific people that may be named in a lawsuit, such as the mayor of Cleveland. The insurance will also cover any private property that the city is using for the RNC that may be damaged during the convention.

The city is already self-insured when it comes to its own property and employees.

As for outside police agencies who will be assisting the city during the RNC, officials say each agency will be responsible for covering their employees with workers compensation.

Currently, 23 protest groups have been approved by the city, and they plan to hold 57 events during the convention.

“The city of Cleveland has been a terrific partner to us throughout this entire process. We did not ask to be consulted during this process. We have full faith that the city of Cleveland will continue to do everything in their power to ensure a safe and successful convention," said RNC spokesman David O'Neil.

