Chipotle serving chorizo in six cities -- one is in Ohio

Is a Chipotle chorizo burrito worth a road trip? Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it will start to sell the new protein in its restaurants in six locations in the country today.

Columbus, Ohio is the closest Chipotle to Cleveland offering the new meat -- which is a spicy chicken and sausage mixture. It will be available for burritos, bowls, salads and tacos.

Chipotle’s chorizo is made with a blend of pork and white-meat chicken and is seasoned with paprika, toasted cumin and chipotle peppers, a recipe developed by Chipotle’s team of chefs. It is cooked in each restaurant by searing it on a hot grill.

The company is testing the new menu option in five other areas -- Sacramento, San Diego, Denver, Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., and New York City’s Manhattan locations. Chipotle is planning on offering chorizo at all of its locations by the fall.

The new offering is part of its plan to win back customers after an E.coli scare turned burrito-lovers away. This week Chipotle also announced a loyalty program for its customers this summer.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.