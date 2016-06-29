Editorial: Leave The Fireworks To The Experts

My name is John Baron.

I live in Medina with my wife, MaryBeth.

One night last year, I was getting ready to grill steaks and relax with family and friends. Summer nights in my backyard always included fireworks.

That night, it appears that one of them wouldn't light. I went to check on it, and that's when something went terribly wrong. A life flight brought me to MetroHealth's Burn Center -- one of the best in the country. Their team saved my life.

The blast caused second-degree burns on my head, face, and my eyes. It broke my jaw, my cheek bones, my eye sockets, and my nose -- a total of more than 200 fractures -- and nearly every tooth was gone.

Fourteen surgeries later, here I am. This is what playing with fireworks can do. None of us believe it can happen to us, but I am here to tell you that it can.

Please leave the fireworks to the experts.

Thank you.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.