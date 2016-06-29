Indians' Michael Brantley will be reevaluated Monday

The Indians will try to win their twelfth game in a row Wednesday night against the Braves.

Danny Salazar will toe the rubber for Cleveland against Atlanta hurler Joel de la Cruz, who is making his major league debut.

The Tribe beat Atlanta 5-3 on Tuesday. Even on a night where he went 1-5 at the plate, Francisco Lindor played a big role, turning an unassisted double play and plating a run on the back end of a double steal.

In other Wahoo news, Michael Brantley is taking about 50 swings a day off a tee. He’ll be re-evaluated Monday when the Indians return home. The team says Brantley’s shoulder problems have been tied to bicep tendinitis.

The team is hopeful he’ll be back to 100 percent soon.

