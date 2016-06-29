This woman rented a helicopter to avoid Cavs parade traffic -- and she brought her camera

In 1948, 200,000 Cleveland Indians fans packed downtown to join the celebration parade after the team won the World Series against the Boston Braves. In 2016, 68 years later, an estimated 1.3 million Cavs fans joined the parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA title.

“I was trying to figure out a way to get there at 10 a.m., and I knew it would be too late and a little too crowded -- so I just decided I should probably bypass all the traffic and go above it," said Emily Roggenburk.

Roggenburk ultimately decided to capture the moment from a helicopter she rented. Former Buckeye Dustin Fox went along for the ride, also snapping photos.

Thanks to @emilyroggenburk if you want this pic from my chopper ride you can get it here.. https://t.co/djkBibQdCN pic.twitter.com/kia2fFxnD2 — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) June 23, 2016

“It was a beautiful blue sky that day and you're seeing all these people come out just for a really amazing, amazing thing,” Roggenburk said. “We were so high up everyone looked like ants.”

Roggenburk took hundreds of pictures, and nearly a dozen of them have gone viral. The popularity inspired Roggenburk and her husband, a die-hard Cavs fan, to hire a copyright attorney.

Roggenburk is already thinking about her next big picture.

“October of this year -- when the Indians win," she said.

Roggenburk’s photos range from $49 to a $500 framed copy. Those interested can visit her website here. She also has a Fathead and plan to open a kiosk at Crocker Park.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.