Chick-fil-A is coming to downtown Cleveland.

The chicken chain is looking to open a restaurant in The Galleria Food Court at 1301 East 9th St. by July 5, Galleria representatives said.

The location will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, during an initial testing period.

Cleveland 19 News is told the chain is looking to measure the level of interest in downtown Cleveland.

