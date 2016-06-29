Report: Manziel serious about NFL comeback, will stop drinking July 1

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel says he's set a date to give up booze.

A few days ago, he implied he had no intentions of stopping his partying. Manziel has been enjoying himself in Mexico this week.

According to a TMZ report, Manziel said he's serious about making an NFL comeback, and starting July 1, he'll stop drinking alcohol, begin eating right and begin training.

