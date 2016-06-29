Caterers train with national security expert before RNC

Some northeast Ohio caterers are learning special techniques to observe people they will serve at Republican National Convention dinners and galas.

From setting the silverware to plating the tables, catering an event can be a balancing act.

More than 100 Marigold Catering employees spent several hours this week not only practicing drills to serve delegates and other guests, but they learned how to tell when something doesn't seem quite right.

Michael Smith, who manages Marigold, says the events his team will be catering won't be ordinary dining gigs.

Hostesses, servers, and others will be in the spotlight, and he wants to make sure they feel comfortable with guests. So he hired national security expert Tim Dimoff to help train them.



Dimoff says the No.1 takeaway from any active shooter or terrorist situation is that the suspects look out of place in many cases.

“They look like loners,” Dimoff said. “So the eyes and ears of the workers can identify those people easily.”