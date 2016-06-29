Big Brother will be watching when RNC arrives

Security Pods are sometimes used to keep an eye on expensive construction equipment, but they’re identical to what residents will see at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Pods are made up of cameras held high on poles. They can be controlled, swiveled, and zoom in with the swipe of a finger on a smart phone.

Law enforcement will have a private security code that allows them to watch any time online, and users can monitor from anywhere in the world.

The pods can be deployed to another location within minutes, and are traceable through GPS.

In the event of an intrusion or someone vandalizing the security pods, the video can be stored in a cloud. Officials will have a record of who damaged or stole a security pod.

The security pods could be used to watch people, traffic, and live events where massive crowds would gather. The portability is key. One area of town can be monitored and another quickly after, depending only on travel time.

Indeed, Big Brother will be watching when the convention arrives.

The placement of the security pods and how many of them will be deployed is considered a logistical concern, and that info will not be released.