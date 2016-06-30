Events schedule filling up for new, improved Public Square

Public Square is complete after a $32 million renovation and more than a year of construction.

Public Square is complete after a $32 million renovation and more than a year of construction.

After more than a year and millions in construction, Public Square officially re-opened Thursday.

The barriers were removed last week, but the official reveal took place Thursday morning.

One of the major changes: Ontario no longer cuts through the area.

There's also a new on-site eatery called Rebol Café which will offer food, coffee, and spirits from local vendors. Owner Bobby George also owns Town Hall in Ohio City.

Additionally, people will be able to enjoy a fountain year-round. There is more than 5,000 feet of water space for kids to play, and in the wintertime there will be an ice rink on top of that fountain.

The layout was created by renowned architect James Corner, who also designed the Highline Public Park in New York City.

Officials say there are already 200 events scheduled there this year, including farmers markets.

