VP praises Case Comprehensive Cancer Center

Vice President Joe Biden was in Ohio on Thursday, speaking at the Langston Hughes Community Health and Education Center at the Cleveland Clinic.

He praised the development in Cleveland of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, where Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and Case Western are putting aside any competition with each other and working together to take on cancer.

"You guys came up with a great idea,” he said. “What makes this program so cutting edge is that it uses social media, digital monitoring technologies, to help people adopt healthier lifestyles. It is happening and it's happening just as new non-invasive mobile imaging techniques and new genetic markers allow us to identify those at risk for developing cancer long before, long before the cancer develops."

The Case Comprehensive Cancer Center is also getting noticed for research showing smoking and HPV are the top causes of cancer in the Cleveland area. That leads to the development of more preventative programs expected to put a huge dent in those types of cancer, especially since the research actually pin points down to the neighborhoods where the cancers caused by smoking and HPV are prevalent.

Biden's visit was among more than 270 events to be held across the country.

