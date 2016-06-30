DeWine: Human trafficking is horrific and happening in Ohio

The Republican National Convention is shedding light on a dark problem in our city: Human Sex Trafficking. We’re getting answers on human sex trafficking in Cleveland and how our city is preparing for an expected increase in business during the Republican National Convention in July.

The Republican National Convention heads to Cleveland in July. Before that happens, nearly 30 agencies will stage a collaborative effort and launch a campaign to stop an ugly truth.

The Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will join multiple groups to raise awareness about human trafficking and how to spot it.

"Human trafficking is horrific and human trafficking is happening right here in Ohio," said DeWine.

Money from a $105,000 grant will be used to fund signage of billboards on buses, at the airport and on billboards. A website has also been created.

DeWine said the timing of the campaign is deliberate with an estimated 50,000 people expected to visit Cleveland for the RNC.

"Not only will Ohioans see these images, but people from across the country will also be made aware. The eyes of the country, the eyes of the world will be on Cleveland, what better place, what better time then to talk about human trafficking," DeWine said.

Police are on alert.

"There's a tremendous market right now. It's a business and you go where the business is," said Capt. Guy Turner of the Westlake Police Department.

Other groups have been visiting hotels with pictures of missing girls and offering education to hotel staffs.

