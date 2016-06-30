Record number of Ohioans traveling over long holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohioans taking to the road for the Fourth of July holiday weekend will have lots of company.

The auto club AAA is predicting a record volume of travelers for the five-day holiday period, with nearly 1.6 million Ohioans driving at least 50 miles from home.

AAA says lower gas prices, higher consumer confidence and a better economy are behind the rise.

While Ohio gas prices spiked during June to some of the highest in the country, they have decreased and are not expected to impact holiday travel numbers.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state was $2.29 on Wednesday.

Last year, Ohio's Independence Day gas prices averaged $2.72 a gallon. In 2014, Ohio gas prices averaged $3.59 a gallon on the holiday.

