Cleveland police to wear body cameras during GOP convention

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police officers will have body cameras affixed to their riot gear during the Republican National Convention this month.

The Arizona company TASER International says it will loan 300 mounting units to the city that will allow officers to attach the body cameras to their riot gear to record interactions between police and the public. The company says the offer wasn't solicited by the city.

The four-day convention beginning July 18 is expected to draw tens of thousands of people - including thousands of protesters.

The city plans to bring in thousands of officers from police departments across the country to help with security. A Cleveland police spokeswoman tells Cleveland.com that it will be up to those departments to determine whether their officers will wear body cameras.

