Best & worst times to travel for July 4 holiday

Forty-three million people are set to hit the road this 4th of July weekend. AAA spokespeople say it will be a record weekend of road travel because of the lower gas prices.

With all the increased traffic on the road, the Waze app released information letting you know when the best and worst times to get on the road are:

Worst times to drive: Friday 3-5 p.m.

Best times to drive: Saturday before 11 a.m. and after 3 p.m.

Waze saw an increase in traffic jam alerts nationwide at 10 p.m. on July 4, 2015

