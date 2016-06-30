WATCH EXCERPT: 'Believeland' with revised ending airs Thursday night

It originally aired on May 14, now an ESPN documentary about Cleveland's sports misfortune gets a new ending.

ESPN announced it would be updating the 30 for 30 film "Believeland," after the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship.

"The Cavaliers won ... (a team) has finally broke the jinx," said co-producer Branson Wright.

The documentary delved deep into Cleveland's sports history.

"As far as 'Believeland' is concerned, there will be a few changes in the beginning and there will be some changes at the end and a few things sprinkled in as far as how things have changed for the better for Cleveland sports," Wright said.

The filmmakers won't reveal exactly how they'll change the documentary but Wright says it's not just about the championship win.

"It wasn't just about how Cleveland hasn't won in all these years, it was about the passion of the fans -- that despite the Drive, the Fumble, and all the titles associated with Cleveland that the fans here in Cleveland were still passionate about their teams," Wright said.

The film will re-air Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

