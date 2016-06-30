Man killed in hit and run, search for vehicle underway

Man killed in hit and run in Canton. (Source: WOIO)

A 24-year-old man was killed in a hit and run early Thursday morning and the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

According to the police report, Christian A. Thornton, 24, of Canton was crossing Market Ave. just before 2 a.m. when he was hit near the intersection of 30th St.

The person driving did not stop.

Thornton was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he died.

The Highway Patrol post is asking anyone with information pertaining to the crash to please contact the Canton Post at (330)433-6200.

