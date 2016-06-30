Cavs move team shop temporarily due to RNC

With the Republican National Convention taking over the Q, Cavs fans will still be able to get championship gear.

The team is temporarily relocating the team shop from Quicken Loans Arena to a storefront next to Jack Casino parking garage. The team shop closes Thursday at 5 p.m. and will be moved to the temporary location at the southwest corner of Ontario and Prospect (2105 Ontario St.).

The temporary shop opens Friday at noon. The Cavaliers Team Shop at The Q will be back in business at a time to be announced later this summer.

The RNC will be in Cleveland July 18-21.

Fans that spend $50 or more at the Cavaliers Team Shop can park for FREE at the JACK Casino garage.

