Rocky River K9s safe on the job, thanks to donation

A donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was enough to outfit Rocky River police dogs Apollo and Diego with bullet- and stab-resistant vests.

The vests are sponsored by the late Otto W. Vollenweider of Bolingbrook, IL and embroidered with the sentiment "May you always stay safe - Otto W. Vollenweider".

Vested Interest, a nonprofit that aims to provide bullet and stab protective vests to police dogs across the country, allows people to pay online to provide vests to a particular state, police department or dog.

Vest donations to any state or local canine unit, or a particular police dog, can be made at Vested Interest’s website, vik9s.org.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.