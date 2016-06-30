ODOT launches new APP just in time for the 4th. (Source: WOIO)

The Ohio Department of Transportation is making moves to help you get where you need to be this weekend.

According to AAA, 1.8 million Ohioans will hit the roads this 4th of July weekend. This marks the highest 4th of July travel volume on record, and is an increase of 2.3 percent in Ohio from last year.

Motorists can avoid traffic tie-ups during the holiday by using ODOT's new mobile app – OHGO - for personal traffic alerts, information on road construction and travel delays, and hands-free voice on the go.

Download the OHGO APP -- now available for iOS and Android devices

The July 4th holiday has one of the highest rates of drunk driving crashes each year. When celebrating, ODOT reminds you to do it responsibly.

As a reminder of the deadly cost of drunk driving, motorists will see "Freedom Doesn't Include Driving Drunk" messages on signs over freeways this weekend.

While work is suspended over the holiday weekend, work will resume on July 5th with a number of NEW projects. Below are some of the state's highway projects that could impact your travel in NE Ohio:

U.S. Route 250, Erie County

U.S. 250 corridor improvement project, between Bogart Rd. and Sycamore Line Rd., will have no lane closures. However, Bogart Rd. (west of U.S. 250) westbound is closed and Hull Rd. is closed. Detours are posted.

State Route 2, Lorain County

SR 2, between the Ohio Turnpike/Interstate 90 split and Middle Ridge Rd., is reduced to narrowed lanes of traffic for a major bridge rehabilitation project in a contraflow traffic pattern. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while navigating this work zone and watch for slower moving traffic as it merges in to an open lane.

Interstate 76/State Route 94, Medina County

I-76, at its interchange with SR 94, currently has the inside and outside shoulders closed. SR 94 (High St.) in the city of Wadsworth is reduced to one lane of thru traffic and one left turn lane in each direction.

Interstate 90 George V. Voinovich Bridge, Cuyahoga County

All I-90 traffic is now traveling on the first of two, new bridges to replace the 1959 Innerbelt Bridge in downtown Cleveland. Interstate 90 remains open; however, multiple ramps – including the Ontario St. exit ramp from I-90 east – along the downtown corridor are closed or restricted. Visit www.Innerbelt.org for more information.

U.S. Route 6/State Route 2 Lakefront West, Cuyahoga County

The right lane on the inbound (eastbound) West Shoreway from about Edgewater/West 73rd St. to West 45th St. is closed and the speed limit in both directions is permanently reduced to 35 mph. Visit www.LakefrontWest.transportation.ohio.gov for more information.

Interstate 271, Summit County

Motorists traveling on I-271 northbound from just north of the Medina County line to the Ohio Turnpike should be aware of a bi-directional traffic pattern. Although two lanes of traffic are maintained in each direction on I-271 southbound, traffic is now split, with one lane of southbound traffic crossed over onto I-271 northbound, while the second lane remains on I-271 southbound side.

Interstate 80, Mahoning & Trumbull County

The ramp from SR 11 northbound to I-80 westbound is closed though early August for bridge construction. The detour is Mahoning Ave. to SR 46 north to I-80 westbound.

The entrance ramp from Salt Springs Rd. to I-80 eastbound is closed through early July for roadway construction. The detour is I-80 westbound to SR 46 to I-80 eastbound.

Interstate 90, Ashtabula County

The following lane restrictions and ramp closures are currently in place along I-90 and SR 11:

Traffic on I-90 eastbound between Chapel Rd. and State Rd. is shifted over to the westbound lanes via a crossover condition. Two lanes of traffic are maintained in each direction with all traffic placed on the I-90 westbound lanes.

SR 11 northbound and southbound over I-90 is reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction, with all traffic traveling on the northbound lanes of SR 11.

The ramp from I-90 westbound to SR 11 southbound is closed through mid-October. The detour is SR 11 northbound to Seven Hills Rd. to SR 11 southbound.

The ramp from SR 11 northbound to I-90 eastbound is closed through early August. The detour is SR 167 east to SR 193 north to I-90 eastbound.

The ramp from I-90 eastbound to SR 11 northbound is closed through early October. The detour is SR 45 north to US 20 east to SR 11 north.

The ramp from I-90 eastbound to SR 11 southbound is closed through early October. The detour is SR 45 south to SR 307 east to SR 167 to SR 11 south.

The ramp from SR 11 southbound to I-90 eastbound is closed through early October. The detour is US 20 eastbound to SR 193 south to I-90 eastbound.

