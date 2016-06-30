Police: Man to use mannequins to help in bomb plot

Timothy Ward arrested after police say he had plans to bomb a police station. (Source: Stark County Sheriff)

A Marlboro Township man has been arrested after police say he had plans to bomb a police station.

Timothy Ward, 52, was taken into custody Tuesday.

According the Canton Repository the Stark County man was planning to attack a police station, with the help of mannequins.

Ward is charged with having a weapon under disability and retaliation.

He is being held at the Stark County Jail.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.