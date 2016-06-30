New sentencing date for former Browns player Reggie Rucker

The sentencing date for a former Browns player has been pushed back until August 3.

Reggie Rucker, 68, pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $150,000 from Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance Executive and Amer-I-Can from 2011 to 2015 to finance his gambling debts and personal expenses.

Read Charges

The former wide receiver could get up to two years in prison.

A federal judge approved the delay after Rucker's attorney's argued that they needed more time to produce medical records that would tie his concussions to the thefts.

Rucker is part of a National Institute of Health study that's looking into traumatic brain injuries suffered by NFL football players.

