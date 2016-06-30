Johnny Manziel suspended four games for violating NFL's drug abuse policy

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has been suspended for the first four games of the NFL season after violating its drug abuse policy, according to ESPN.

Manziel was released by the Cleveland Browns and is currently a free agent. If he signs with a team, he will not be eligible to play until the fifth game of the season.

ESPN reported Manziel could also face additional discipline under the personal conduct police for other transgressions, including domestic violence.

