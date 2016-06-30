Michael Symon says Donald Trump not welcome in his Cleveland restaurants

Michael Symon, Cleveland's famous Iron Chef, said Donald Trump is not welcome in any of his restaurants during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Symon made the statement about Trump on 92.3.

Two of Symon's restaurants -- Lola and Mabel's BBQ -- are on East Fourth Street, which is close to Quicken Loans Arena where the convention is taking place July 18-21.

Both locations have also been rented out for the convention and Symon will likely host private parties in his restaurants. As thousands of Republicans flock to Cleveland soon, Symon pointed out that not welcoming Trump to his restaurant wasn't a political thing -- he said he's just creeped out by the presumptive nominee.

"Anybody that knows me knows I'm not afraid to speak my mind, so there's that. But this isn't a Democratic/Republican thing, trust me. It's just that he creeps me out," he said.

Even though he likes to speak his mind, it doesn't mean he's interested in politics himself.

heck no!..love my country, my businesses & doing tv..far from qualified to run a country!..lol https://t.co/a3V0L7c26B — michael symon (@chefsymon) June 30, 2016

