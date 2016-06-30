Indians fan has greatest tribute to Tribe's winning streak - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Indians fan has greatest tribute to Tribe's winning streak

Indians head coach Terry Francona (Source: Indians) Indians head coach Terry Francona (Source: Indians)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

After sweeping the Atlanta Braves June 29, one Cleveland Indians fan knows how to show his support for the Tribe in the most perfect way -- a broom. 

Instead of an American flag, a broom points upward into the sky from his house.

The Indians have won 12 in a row going into a series away against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight. The team has not lost a game since the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Finals. It's also the longest winning streak for any team in the MLB this season. 

