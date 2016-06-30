Indians fan has greatest tribute to Tribe's winning streak

After sweeping the Atlanta Braves June 29, one Cleveland Indians fan knows how to show his support for the Tribe in the most perfect way -- a broom.

Instead of an American flag, a broom points upward into the sky from his house.

The Indians have won 12 in a row going into a series away against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight. The team has not lost a game since the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Finals. It's also the longest winning streak for any team in the MLB this season.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.