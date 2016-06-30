Engagement ring found in backpack along roadway

A North Olmsted woman wants to find the owner of an engagement ring.

She found the diamond ring inside a backpack along Brendan Lane on Thursday afternoon. There was no identification on the bag. She's hoping someone recognizes the backpack.

She took the ring to police. Officers hope the owner will come forward and describe the ring.

If you can help, call North Olmsted police 440-777-3535.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.