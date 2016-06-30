JUST IN: Cleveland Browns waive Connor Shaw

The hunt for the Cleveland Browns quarterback continues.

The Browns waived QB Connor Shaw Thursday.

@Browns Thankful for the two years spent in CLE. Learned & grew a lot! Ready to see where God guides my family next! — Connor Shaw (@cmshaw9) June 30, 2016

Shaw missed the entire 2015 season with a thumb injury sustained during the preseason opener.

After signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Shaw spent the first 16 weeks of his rookie season on the Browns' practice squad and started Week 17 at Baltimore (12/28). He completed 14 of 28 passes for 177 yards with one INT.

The Browns currently have four QBs on its roster: Austin Davis, Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler and Josh McCown.

