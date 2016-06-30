RTA will wait to use Superior Ave. shelters after RNC

Though the new and improved Public Square was dedicated Thursday, transportation officials say the RTA will not use eight Superior Avenue bus shelters until Aug. 1 because of the Republican National Convention.

With the re-design of Public Square, Superior Avenue will be used exclusively for buses.

After Aug. 1, there still may be times when Superior Avenue is closed for events, such as the Holiday tree lighting ceremony.

About 62 percent of all RTA trips are work-related. About 23 percent are education-related.

