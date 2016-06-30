Man gets life for shooting, killing 5-year-old boy

A man who has pleaded guilty to killing a kindergartner could spend up to life in prison.

Ramon Burnett, 5, was killed by gunfire from a passing car this past September.

Police named Marlon Hackett, then 19, as the main suspect. Authorities said he and Malik Norman intended to shoot another man who was outside that afternoon.

Hackett pleaded guilty to one count of murder with a five-year gun specification earlier this month. He was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, with first parole eligibility in 20 years.

Norman, 20, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year gun specification. Authorities said he intended to fire a weapon that day but his gun jammed.

There were two others in the car. Demetric Croskey, 21, has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and Richard Fields, 19, has pleaded guilty obstructing official business. Hackett and Norman told investigators neither Croskey or Fields participated in the shooting.

