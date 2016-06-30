Cleveland Indians sold out for Fourth of July game vs. Tigers

Tickets for the Indians 4th of July game are selling fast. (Source: WOIO)

Tickets for Monday's Fourth of July Cleveland Indians game vs. the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field sold out quickly.

Monday's game features $2 Budweiser cans from 5-7 p.m. in the Right Field District, a Batting Practice pullover courtesy of KeyBank and post-game America Rocks fireworks.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early in order for the best chance to receive a pullover.

