Art returned to man months after convention caper

A man’s large art pieces have been returned after disappearing from the Convention Center earlier this year.

Perris Mackey is a collage artist. He displayed his work at a February comic convention.

At the end of the show, he packed up about half of his work, but left several large pieces, planning to come back for them. When he returned, they were gone.

One of Mackey’s friends eventually saw one of his works for sale at an Amherst toy store. Mackey confronted the owner, and his works were returned.

This past Saturday, Mackey displayed his collages at the Waterloo Arts Fest.

