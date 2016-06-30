Anti-Trump group wants protest permit, says city dragging its feet

Organizers of the Stop Trump Protest held a news conference at City Hall on Thursday saying they’ve applied twice for a permit to rally July 18. They believe the city of Cleveland is dragging its feet.

The Republican National Convention will be held in Cleveland from July 18 through July 21.

The organizers said they hope to draw thousands the day of the event from different cities and states. Protesters said they plan to risk arrest, and hold the rally whether or not they get approval from the city.

“I think everyone would benefit if they just went ahead and we had a reasonable discussion and got everything set up,” said Tom Burke, who was at the news conference Thursday.

The city of Cleveland has purchased $50 million in so-called protest insurance.

