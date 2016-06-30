LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland receives generous grant

The June 12 shooting rampage at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida marked a dark day in U.S. history. Gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people. Fifty-three others were hurt before police fatally shot him.

In the wake of the massacre, there's been a show of support for the gay community in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Foundation Board of Directors announced it is giving $150,000 in grants to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer citizens of northeast Ohio.

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland will receive $25,000.

Executive Director, Phyllis Harris, said that after the tragedy in Orlando, the staff came together to talk about the impact and what measures they would have to take to protect the community.

"What I didn't want immediately is to see anybody in here with a gun feeling as if that would be the way to keep themselves safe," she said.

Harris says there are a number of upgrades they'd like to make at the center, including updating the evacuation plan, installing an emergency response button, purchasing emergency equipment, and getting a security camera.

"A security camera that would be installed above the door, it would be fed into hopefully our front desk so that if something ever happened, we would have some trace of what is going on outside the center," said Ryan Zymler, Director of Community Relations.

They'll also use the money for staff training. Harris says they're going to leverage this gift and opportunity.

"People care about us and we're invested. we need you to know that we're here," she said.

The LGBT Community Center will also use some of the money to support the Interfaith Unity Rally which will be in August and kick off its PRIDE month.

